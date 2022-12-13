France to host International conference "Standing with the Ukrainian People" in Paris

France will host an International conference "Standing with the Ukrainian People" in Paris with an aim to coordinate international support for civilian resilience in Ukraine and address the Ukrainian people's urgent humanitarian needs, the French embassy said in a statement. The conference is organised at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron and is co-organised with Ukraine.

During the conference, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address virtually. "The Ukrainian people are facing dire difficulties in all sectors essential to life: electricity supply, food security, water supply, and access to medical care. This situation is aggravated by the onset of winter and by the increased Russian bombardments against civilian infrastructures in Ukraine, particularly energy infrastructure, resulting in severe blackouts," the statement reads.

"The goal of the conference is therefore to muster international humanitarian aid to bolster the Ukrainian people's resilience through the harsh winter, and establish a coordination mechanism to ensure effective and needs-based delivery of aid," the statement added. This international conference will gather representatives from 47 countries as well as 22 international organizations and financial institutions. It will be attended by several heads of State or government and will feature a virtual address by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

