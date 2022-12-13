Left Menu

At least 13 people killed in road accident in Nepal

"The bus carrying revellers from a religious ceremony met with an accident at around 6.30 PM (Local Time). 20 people were injured and taken to hospital," Kavrepalanchok SP told ANI

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:48 IST
Road accident in Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

At least 13 people were killed in a road accident in the Kavrepalanchok district of central Nepal.

"The bus carrying revellers from a religious ceremony met with an accident at around 6.30 PM (Local Time). 20 people were injured and taken to hospital," Kavrepalanchok SP told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

