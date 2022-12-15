"Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN HQ is an honour and opportune gift for us": UN Resident Coordinator in India

By Ayushi Agarwal Calling the first Gandhi sculpture installation at the United Nations headquarters an "honour," Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India said that it is an 'opportune gift' for us and that Mahatma Gandhi's principles have a defining and lasting influence on multilateralism and the global work of the United Nations.

"It is an honour that the Mahatma's bust is being unveiled at the UN headquarters, where his values have been embedded in our collective vision, work and very existence. I thank the Government of India for this opportune gift to all of us. Mahatma Gandhi is a global icon of peace. His principles of Ahimsa (peace) and Satya (Truth) have a defining and lasting influence on multilateralism and the global work of the United Nations," Sharp said. Stressing on the crisis that the world is facing today, he added that the global community has a lot to learn from Gandhi's powerful ideology of non-violence and the concepts of sustainability and the earth as one family. "With the overlapping crises the world faces today, from conflicts to climate change, the global community has a lot to learn from Gandhi's powerful ideology of non-violence and the concepts of sustainability and the earth as one family. India's G20 Presidency has notably adopted the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," Sharp said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the prestigious North Lawn Gardens of the United Nations headquarters at New York. The Gandhi bust is a gift from India to the UN and is the first Gandhi sculpture installed at its headquarters. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted, "Mahatma Gandhi was an uncompromising advocate for peaceful co-existence, non-discrimination & pluralism. The new installation located at @UN Headquarters will serve as a reminder of the values Gandhi upheld, and to which we must remain committed."

The 77th UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi and India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj were also present when Gandhi's statue was unveiled. During the event, Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan' was also recited. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in New York on Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism being held under India's current Presidency of the UN Security Council. India is set to conclude a two-year stint as a non-permanent member of the UNSC at the end of this month. (ANI)

