'Uttar Pradesh has convenient conditions for investment': State Finance minister in US

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna has said that their state has 'convenient conditions' for investment. He said Uttar Pradesh has introduced policies in 25 sectors which, he stressed, will provide "good governance and single-window grievance cell." "We have floated policies in 25 sectors and will provide good governance and a single-window grievance cell. Uttar Pradesh has convenient conditions for investment," Khanna said.

Suresh Khanna made the statement in a meeting hosted by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco. He emphasised that Uttar Pradesh was previously considered weak with respect to safety and security. However, conditions are now favourable in Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that Yogi Adityanath was elected Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second time on the weight of his 'good governance' in the first term. "UP has a stable govt and also has the best law and order situation in the country. It was previously said that UP is weak when it comes to ensuring the safety and security of its people. However, the situation is significantly better now. Yogi Adityanath was elected chief minister for a second time because of his good governance," Khanna said.

Awanish Awasthi, advisor to Uttar Pradesh CM, said in a tweet, "San Francisco meeting hosted by the Consul General of India - great discussion on investment in all major infrastructure sectors." An Uttar Pradesh government delegation, led by Khanna, is on an official visit to New York and San Francisco to attract investors for the state under 'Invest UP.'

Earlier, the delegation held a meeting with e-Kuber Ventures co-founder and MD Ajay Srivastava. During the meeting, the two sides spoke about investment opportunities in defence, drones and startups, read a post on the official Twitter handle on the UP Investors Summit. The delegation also met the i-Create founder Parag Amin in New York. The official Twitter handle on UP Investors Summit posted, "Uttar Pradesh Government delegation, led by Hon'ble Finance Minister Shri @SureshKKhanna met Mr Parag Amin, Founder i-Create in New York. An MoU will be signed to foster startup development in UP."

Earlier, on Wednesday, Khanna said that they aim to make the state a USD 1 trillion economy. Khanna made the statement during his address at the 'UP Global Investors Summit New India Growth Engine Programme' in New York. He said UP has adequate electricity, security, land and connectivity to lure investors to the state and their target was to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crores.

"Uttar Pradesh's exports have increased to Rs 1.56 lakh crore from Rs 88 thousand crores previously. Our economy did well even during the Covid-19 pandemic. We want to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1-trillion economy," Khanna said. (ANI)

