Two killed, property damaged in drone attacks by Russia on Ukraine

Two civilians were injured and damage to property has been reported in a drone attack on Kyiv Ukraine's federal capital in the early morning this Monday. The attack was confirmed by the Ukrainian Military Administration, CNN a multinational cable news channel headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in the U.S. reported. The Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram that technicians are working to stabilize the heat and power supply of the area hit in the attack. There was also critical damage to the infrastructure facilities. Ukrainian air defences shot down nine Russian drones in Kyiv, according to authorities According to CNN.

Previously, One person was killed and two were injured under Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kherson on December 17 Kyrylo Tymoshenko a Ukrainian politician on his Twitter account, said, "One woman died from injuries and two more people are in the hospital," according to CNN. He further added, "The enemy strike damaged the school, hospital, and church building." The strikes took place in Stepanivka, located just outside of Kherson, Tymoshenko said. He said mortars shelled the village, and a humanitarian aid headquarters was hit. Meanwhile, the head of the Kherson region military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said that the facility for the elder population was also hit in the attack,

"The Russian army struck the Kherson geriatric centre in the village of Stepanivka," Yanushevych said on Telegram Saturday. "The occupiers vilely targeted an institution that provides assistance to the elderly." According to Yanushevych, "the gates were destroyed, the windows and doors were broken, and damage was done to the roof and the porch" of the geriatric centre. "Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," he added. A day earlier, Russia launched dozens of missiles and drones targetting Ukrainian energy systems, leading to a power emergency for millions of civilians and leaving them in pitch dark amid cold winter nights, reported The New York Times.

Explosions shook cities and towns across Ukraine in the second-largest attack this week on Friday. The Mayor of Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk Vitalii Maletsky told the New York Times that heat was out for more than 200,000 customers as temperatures hovered around 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius). He implored people to "close all windows and take all possible measures to preserve heat." According to Klitschko, in Kyiv, even after hours of repairs, about two-thirds of the residents were left without heat and water and about 60 per cent were left without electricity.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was left without power, heating, and water after the new wave of Russian missile strikes across the country. 'Colossal' damage said mayor, media reported. The attack by Russia comes amid warnings from Ukraine's military and political leaders that Russia is likely to make another attempt to seize Kyiv and was preparing for a new ground offensive this winter.

And on December 16 The United States once again welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position on the Ukraine conflict, which calls for the cessation of all kinds of violence and the pursuit of the path of diplomacy. "We would take PM Modi at his words and welcome those comments when they took place. Other countries will make their own decision on engagement with Russia. We continue to coordinate with allies to mitigate impacts of war," said State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel during a press conference on Thursday.

Patel made these remarks in response to a question on India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and PM Modi's call to end the war. Earlier in September, on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, PM Modi had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "today's era isn't of war". He also emphasized the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security, and fertilizers.

When asked about India's role in stopping the Russia-Ukraine war, the State Department spokesperson said, "Any country that's interested in engaging in peace and interested in ending this (Russia-Ukraine) war must do so in close partnership with Ukrainian partners." Notably, State Department's comments came hours after PM Modi had a telephone conversation today with Vladimir Putin on Friday. "Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward. "Prime Minister briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," the PMO said. The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)