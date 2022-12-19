Bangladesh Air Force chief visits Barrackpore Air Force Station in West Bengal, interacts with personnel

Bangladesh Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan on Monday visited the Barrackpore Air Force Station in West Bengal and interacted with personnel, the Indian Air Force said. Hannan also visited the station's technical training school and helicopter unit, the Indian Air Force said.

Hannan on Saturday reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Hyderabad. During the ceremony, 168 Flight Cadets were commissioned into the IAF. Wings were awarded to six officers of the Indian Navy, nine officers of the Indian Coast Guard and one officer from Vietnam.

"The President's Plaque and CAS Sword of Honour were awarded to Flying Officer Ashutosh N Paliwal from the 210 Course," according to a tweet by the Indian Air Force. "The President's Plaque was also awarded to Flying Officer Mayuresh Shelar and Flying Officer Akansha Kharb from the Navigation and Ground Duty Officers Course respectively," the tweet further read.

Air Chief Marshall Hannan during his address, congratulated the graduating Officers for successfully completing their training. He also underlined the contribution of their parents and instructors in ensuring their success. Hannan said that IAF is keeping pace with changing environment and has an improvised curriculum to train resilient, dynamic and field-ready officers.

Hannan recalled the contribution of India and the Indian Air Force during the 1971 war. He stated that Bangladesh Air Force was born on the "soil of this beautiful country, at Dimapur on September 28, 1971." He stressed that both countries have an understanding of mutual trust and respect. Furthermore, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan said that India and Bangladesh have a significant role to play in ensuring the security of the region and the defence forces of both nations conduct regular joint exercises to ensure that they have synergy in the effort, according to the press release issued by Defence PRO.

The Bangladesh Air Force Chief in his address highlighted that India and Bangladesh have an umbilical connection. This connection has been more profound since the Bangladesh Liberation war in 1971," according to the press release issued by Defence PRO. (ANI)

