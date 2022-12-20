Pakistan: Blast leaves at least 13 injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar

At least thirteen persons were injured on Monday in a powerful blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar city, reported Geo News. The explosive device blew up on a two-way road near the Umar Farooq intersection in the city, the police said. The two injured are said to be in critical condition.

The area has been cordoned off by law enforcers and the injured were shifted to the Teaching Hospital, reported Geo News. Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area to start an investigation as well as ascertain the intensity of the blast.

A day earlier, four police personnel were martyred and as many others wounded in an overnight terrorist attack on the Bargai Police Station of Lakki Marwat area, reported Geo News. A terrorist attack, according to a foreign news agency, was also launched on the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) compound in Bannu where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were holding several security personnel hostage after seizing control of a counter-terrorism facility in the country's northwest a day earlier.

The law and order situation in KP has gone south over the last few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security forces as well as high-profile political personalities, reported Geo News. While talks between Pakistani officials and TTP leadership are underway in Afghanistan, the situation of law and order has worsened in KP, while in Balochistan Afghan border official have targeted civilians in attack from across the Chaman border.

Following a terrorist attack on the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) compound in Bannu, talks between Pakistani officials and the leadership of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are underway in Afghanistan, confirmed Mohammad Ali Saif, spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on Monday, reported Geo News. Pakistani authorities opened talks to try and resolve a stand-off with the TTP who were holding several security personnel hostage after seizing control of a counter-terrorism facility in the country's northwest a day earlier.

"We are in negotiations with the central leaders of the Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan," said Saif. The spokesperson warned of strict action if the armed men do not surrender, reported Geo News.

Internet services have been suspended in Bannu and the roads leading to and from the Bannu Cantonment have been blocked. Miranshah Road and Jumma Khan Road are closed for all movements. The sources have claimed that the terrorists are demanding a safe air route to Afghanistan.

According to a The News report, the police are on high alert across the province after the recent spike in attacks in areas including Peshawar, southern districts, and the Mardan region, reported Geo News. The publication, citing a source, said, "Apart from the police, senior politicians have complained of receiving threats. The houses of some of them have also come under grenade attack." (ANI)

