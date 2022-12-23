Left Menu

Two persons killed, 4 injured in Paris shooting

The broadcaster said that a man in his 60s who opened fire on a street in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital has been apprehended.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:55 IST
Two persons killed, 4 injured in Paris shooting
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Two persons were killed and four others injured in a shooting incident in Paris, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Friday. The broadcaster said that a man in his 60s who opened fire on a street in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital has been apprehended.

"An investigation has been opened into the counts of murder, intentional homicide and aggravated violence," the Paris prosecutor's office told BFMTV. "A 69-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody," said the prosecution. Paris police said that an intervention is underway in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.

"Paris10 rue d'Enghien, police intervention in progress. A person arrested. Avoid the area and let the emergency services intervene," Paris Police Prefecture tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022