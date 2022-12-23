US seeks strong partnership with Pak on counterterrorism: State dept

The US seeks a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and expects sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction, said a State Department spokesperson when asked by Geo News to comment on Washington's calls to assist Islamabad in dealing with TTP threats amid a spike in terror incidents. Both countries have suffered terribly due to terrorism, the US official said.

"We look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats and are continuing to discuss ways that we can be most effective in this regard," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Geo News. The US has on multiple occasions said that they will help Pakistan deal with the TTP. The militant group has launched various attacks on Pakistan's security forces using Afghanistan's soil.

The issue was also mentioned during Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's recent telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Antony Blinkon. "Blinken, according to a statement, offered his condolences for lives lost in recent terrorist attacks and underscored the United States' resolute support for Pakistan as its combats terrorism," reported Geo News.

Recently, a top US military commander said the United States is concerned by the threat posed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to the south Asian country's security amid the surge in violence perpetrated by the outlawed group in the country. "We value our bilateral relationship and welcome opportunities to expand our cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as counterterrorism and border security," Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E Kurilla was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper.

General Kurilla made these remarks in response to a question about the possibility of the US extending support to Pakistan in dealing with the terror threat. This comment comes on the backdrop of the CENTCOM commander's visit to Pakistan this month where he met with senior military leaders, and observe conditions and operations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border vicinity of the Khyber Pass.

During his visit, the leaders discussed security cooperation, security along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, the threat posed by terror groups in the region, ongoing operations, and opportunities to increase cooperation between CENTCOM and the Pakistan Army. During the visit, General Kurilla traveled to Peshawar to visit the XI Corps headquarters. The XI Corps is the Pakistani Army unit assigned to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, with security responsibility for approximately half the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. (ANI)

