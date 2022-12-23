Left Menu

US seeks strong partnership with Pak on counterterrorism: State dept

Both countries have suffered terribly due to terrorism, the US official said.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:58 IST
US seeks strong partnership with Pak on counterterrorism: State dept
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US seeks a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and expects sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction, said a State Department spokesperson when asked by Geo News to comment on Washington's calls to assist Islamabad in dealing with TTP threats amid a spike in terror incidents. Both countries have suffered terribly due to terrorism, the US official said.

"We look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats and are continuing to discuss ways that we can be most effective in this regard," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Geo News. The US has on multiple occasions said that they will help Pakistan deal with the TTP. The militant group has launched various attacks on Pakistan's security forces using Afghanistan's soil.

The issue was also mentioned during Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's recent telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Antony Blinkon. "Blinken, according to a statement, offered his condolences for lives lost in recent terrorist attacks and underscored the United States' resolute support for Pakistan as its combats terrorism," reported Geo News.

Recently, a top US military commander said the United States is concerned by the threat posed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to the south Asian country's security amid the surge in violence perpetrated by the outlawed group in the country. "We value our bilateral relationship and welcome opportunities to expand our cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as counterterrorism and border security," Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E Kurilla was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper.

General Kurilla made these remarks in response to a question about the possibility of the US extending support to Pakistan in dealing with the terror threat. This comment comes on the backdrop of the CENTCOM commander's visit to Pakistan this month where he met with senior military leaders, and observe conditions and operations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border vicinity of the Khyber Pass.

During his visit, the leaders discussed security cooperation, security along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, the threat posed by terror groups in the region, ongoing operations, and opportunities to increase cooperation between CENTCOM and the Pakistan Army. During the visit, General Kurilla traveled to Peshawar to visit the XI Corps headquarters. The XI Corps is the Pakistani Army unit assigned to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, with security responsibility for approximately half the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022