Left Menu

Nawaz Sharif to lead campaign for 2023 general elections: Pak Interior Minister

Alleging the Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for affecting Islamabad's ties with friendly nations, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif will lead Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N)'s campaign for the 2023 general elections as he warned of active participation.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 06:20 IST
Nawaz Sharif to lead campaign for 2023 general elections: Pak Interior Minister
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Alleging the Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for affecting Islamabad's ties with friendly nations, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif will lead Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N)'s campaign for the 2023 general elections as he warned of active participation, ARY News reported on Monday. Sanaullah made these remarks while addressing the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Workers' Convention in Faisalabad and blamed his Toshakhana case for the political chaos in Pakistan.

According to Rana Sanaullah, not only wristwatches but the entire collection of Toshakhana gifts were taken and purportedly sold by Imran Khan. He stated that 'fake cases' against PML-N officials had been dropped, and that Imran Khan would now face real cases' against him. The institutions, according to Sanaullah, will hold the PTI head accountable, ARY News reported.

The minister further stated that the PML-N will actively engage in the 2023 general elections against Imran Khan-led PTI. The political slugfest which started with Imran Khan's ouster from power in April by a vote of no confidence has, in successive months, worsened now after the alleged assassination bid on him earlier this month.

Aside from the call for early elections, another bone of contention between the ruling coalition government and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the appointment of the new Army chief. Following the alleged assassination bid on Khan, the political tussle been the PML(N) and PTI has only worsened. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
3
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
4
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022