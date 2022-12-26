Left Menu

King Charles hosts first traditional Christmas as UK Monarch, chooses multi-faith theme

British Monarch King Charles hosted the first traditional Christmas after the coronation and called it a poignant time for those who lost their loved ones in a broadcast on Sunday.

British Monarch King Charles hosted the first traditional Christmas after the coronation and called it a poignant time for those who lost their loved ones in a broadcast on Sunday. "Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition," the British Monarch said in his Christmas broadcast.

King Charles also reflected on Queen Elizabeth II's faith in people and thanked those who have given their time to help others. Moreover, he hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis. "My mother's belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God but also her faith in people. And it is one which I share with my whole heart. It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch with goodness and compassion the lives of others and to shine a light in the world around them," the King said.

The 74-year-old Monarch picked a multi-faith theme centered on the uniting concept of light triumphing over darkness, which is honoured by all faiths. King Charles automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September. Charles will become the oldest monarch in British history to sit on the throne.

His reign as a king will officially begin in May and along with him, Camilla Parker-Bowles was crowned as Queen Consort. Charles was declared the UK and the Commonwealth monarch on September 10 after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.

The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. Several other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Pope Francis, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also wished a 'Merry Christmas' to people across the globe. (ANI)

