Imran Khan criticises Shehbaz Sharif govt over terror incidents in Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government for "pushing the nation towards terror incidents." He made the remarks during a consultative meeting attended by the party's senior leadership and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's leader Moonis Elahi. "The imposed, corrupt and incompetent rulers are pushing the nation towards [terror] incidents," The News International quoted Imran Khan as saying.

Imran Khan has criticized Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on national security. His statement regarding terrorism comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing an increase in terror attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. "Leaving national security at the mercy of [Asif] Zardari's politically-immature son is criminal stupidity," The News International quoted Imran Khan as saying.

As per The News International report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been witnessing hostage situations in Bannu's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). Furthermore, cross-border attacks and bombings have been seen in Balochistan. Criticizing the incumbent government, Khan told them to stop benefiting from the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRS) and called for snap elections, according to The News International. He emphasised that only a government with a public mandate can handle Pakistan's economy.

"Only a government with a public mandate will be able to manage the economy," Imran Khan said. "I had forewarned about the consequences of the conspiracy imposed on foreign signals. After the economy's destruction, the nation is asking that on whose behest is internal chaos being fuelled," he added.

Five soldiers, including a captain, were killed while 15 others were injured in four blasts in Balochistan on Sunday, The News International reported. Two of the four blasts took place in Quetta, one ripped through the Kohlu district's Kahan area while the fourth one took place in Turbat. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a 'leading party' in Kohlu district's Kahan area during an intelligence-based clearance operation which is underway since December 24, according to The News International report.

Five soldiers, including Captain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon, were killed. Calling the incident an "externally perpetrated threat of terrorism", the ISPR said that "such cowardly acts by inimical elements" cannot sabotage the "peace and prosperity in Balochistan", according to the news report. Meanwhile, an unidentified man threw a grenade at a police checkpost in the Satellite Town of Quetta, injuring three on-duty men, The News International report cited police. Prior to this incident, a grenade blast took place across the Shaheed Ameer Dasti police station at Sabzal Road in Quetta.

According to police, four people, including a woman and a little girl, were injured in the attack. The bomb disposal squad reached the site of the attack after reports of another grenade at the site. According to Quetta police, two hand grenades were thrown on the road of which one exploded while the other one was defused. The injured people were moved to the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital for treatment.

In another incident that happened in the evening, a blast went off near Turbat's Taleemi Chowk area, according to the police. No one was injured in the attack. The security forces cordoned off the areas and an investigation is underway, according to The News International. Another grenade blast took place on the premises of Hub's Sadar Police Station. Three people were injured in the blast and they were taken to the city's civil hospital people, The News International reported citing rescue sources.

Meanwhile, one soldier was killed while two others were injured in a shootout in Balochistan's Zhob. (ANI)

