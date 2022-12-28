Left Menu

Christmas day rains, floods in Philippines claim 13 lives, 23 still missing

Heavy rains and flash floods over Christmas claimed 13 lives in Philippines, with a further 23 missing who are believed to be fishermen, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday citing the country's disaster management council.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 07:48 IST
Christmas day rains, floods in Philippines claim 13 lives, 23 still missing
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Heavy rains and flash floods over Christmas claimed 13 lives in Philippines, with a further 23 missing who are believed to be fishermen, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday citing the country's disaster management council. The calamity not only wreaked havoc in the country but also pushed more than 45,000 people into evacuation centers for shelter. The fishermen who are reportedly missing went out to sea despite the dangers associated with bad weather, the disaster agency said.

According to local media, twelve roads were submerged by overflowing rivers on Tuesday, and more than 20 locations in the impacted area were still without power. The heavy rains, followed by flash floods occurred as a result of a shear line -- an area where warm and cold winds meet and lead to the formation of huge rain clouds, as per the country's weather bureau, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) which further stated that rain-induced landslides are likely in some areas.

The fatalities included a one-year-old girl and a 64-year-old man who drowned in separate events in the province of Camarines Sur, which is located about 270 km (168 miles) southeast of Manila. In the southern province of Misamis Occidental, four additional people are said to have perished, including a 68-year-old woman who had a heart attack after being rescued, according to Al Jazeera. Rescue efforts are still ongoing, and the impact on agriculture is being evaluated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022