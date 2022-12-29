India has noted reports of suspension of access to universities for Afghan women with "concern"

India has noted reports of suspension of access to universities for Afghan women and girls, as well as a ban on female employees of NGOs and international organizations from going to work with utmost "concern", India's Permanent Ambassador to UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said on Wednesday, adding that New Delhi has consistently supported the female education in Afghanistan. The UN Ambassador told ANI that India has repeatedly emphasised the need for an inclusive and representative government that upholds the rights of all Afghans and guarantees women's and girls' equal rights.

"India has also noted these reports with concern. We have consistently supported the cause of female education and women's education in Afghanistan. We've been emphasizing the importance of establishing an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans," Kamboj said. Kamboj further added that the collective voice of the Security Council is contained in the press statement issued by the Council on December 27. The press statement by UNSC on Afghanistan stated the Security Council is deeply alarmed by the Taliban's prohibition of women and girls from attending universities.

It reiterated its serious concerns regarding the Taliban's decision to close all schools up to and including the sixth grade. She reiterated that India's approach to Afghanistan will be guided by historical friendship and a special relationship with the people of Afghanistan.

"India has direct stakes, as you know, in ensuring the return of peace and stability to the country. Given our position as a contiguous neighbour and longstanding partner of Afghanistan, our approach to Afghanistan will be guided by our historical friendship and our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan," she told ANI. Expressing concern over the situation of women in the war-torn country of Afghanistan, the Security Council called on the Taliban to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represents an increasing erosion of fundamental freedoms of people in the country in a press statement on Tuesday.

The Taliban reportedly has also forbidden female employees of NGOs and international organizations from reporting to work, which, according to the Security Council would have a large and immediate impact on humanitarian activities in the country, including those of the UN. The Security Council's statement said, "The Security Council is furthermore profoundly concerned by reports that the Taliban have banned female employees of NGOs and international organizations from going to work, which would have a significant and immediate impact on humanitarian operations in the country, including those of the UN, and the delivery of aid and health work, and that these restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people as well as the expectations of the international community."

It further reiterated its support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to carry out the mandate including monitoring and reporting on the situation in the war-ravaged nation which, at present is under the Taliban regime. (ANI)

