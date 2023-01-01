Left Menu

Pakistan Election Commission likely to conduct Islamabad local govt polls this week: Report

The announcement regarding new date of the Islamabad local government elections will be made at the earliest.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 23:52 IST
Pakistan Election Commission likely to conduct Islamabad local govt polls this week: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will likely conduct Islamabad local government (LG) elections this week, ARY News cited sources. Pakistan's Election Commission has issued orders to the concerned returning officers (ROs) to begin transportation of polling material on an emergency basis.

Citing ECP sources, the ARY News report said that the announcement regarding new date of the Islamabad local government elections will be made at the earliest. On Saturday, Pakistan's federal government filed an intra-court appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against conducting Islamabad local government elections.

According to the details, additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal filed an intra-court appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC). In the appeal, the government requested the court to suspend the IHC verdict to hold Islamabad's local government polls on December 31, according to the news report. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)also filed an intra-court appeal against IHC's order to conduct Islamabad local govt polls on December 31. The Islamabad High Court announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad local government elections against the ECP, as per the ARY News report. The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petitions and directed the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on December 31.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a contempt petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the electoral body's failure to hold local body polls in Islamabad despite an order by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), according to The Express Tribune. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, "Voters are standing outside the polling station in Islamabad, but despite the clear orders of the court, the elections have been stopped. Action should be taken."

Meanwhile, PTI's central Secretary General Asad Umar called for strict action against the Election Commission of Pakistan stating that the ECP's action was a contempt of court, according to The Express Tribune. In a video message on Twitter, Asad Umar said his party's workers were present outside polling stations from the morning but no one from the ECP had arrived. He claimed that this "imported government" is afraid of the people, according to The Express Tribune.

Earlier, the court cancelled the December 19 notification of the interior ministry regarding the increase in the number of union councils. The court also nullified the ECP's notification regarding the postponement of the elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
2
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global
4
Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023