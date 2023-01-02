Left Menu

Japan's Royal family extends New Year greetings for first time since 2020

Japan's Royal family extended its greetings to the citizens at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, bringing back the annual New Year tradition to life, CNN reported on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 22:57 IST
Japan's Royal family extends New Year greetings for first time since 2020
Japanese Royal family makes an appearance at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Japan's Royal family extended its greetings to the citizens at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, bringing back the annual New Year tradition to life, CNN reported on Monday. During his remarks on Monday, Japanese Emperor Naruhito wished everyone a 'peaceful' 2023, reported CNN. "I know that there will be many difficulties, but I hope that this year will be a peaceful and good one for all of you," Emperor Naruhito said in a video message on the New Year.

Empress Masako, daughter Princess Aiko, and other members of the royal family joined Naruhito in the video address. Princess Aiko wouldn't be to succeed her father as the Empress in accordance with Japan's male-only succession legislation.

"Even today, wars and conflicts frequently occur worldwide, and I feel a deep sadness that many people have lost their lives. I strongly feel the importance of repeated dialogue and cooperation with others in the international community to overcome differences in stances," said the 62-year-old emperor, the CNN reported, citing a statement released in advance by the Imperial Household Agency on Sunday. In contrast to his former role as head of state, Naruhito now serves as the state's emblem and has no political influence. Although less well-known outside of Japan, the emperor is highly regarded in the country.

After his father Akihito became the first emperor to resign in 200 years, Naruhito took the throne in 2019. Naruhito joined ambassadors from several countries at a New Year's reception held at the Imperial palace on Sunday. (ANI)

