PM Modi calls for 'human-centric globalisation' at Voice of Global South Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a 'human-centric globalisation' at the Voice of Global South Summit, one that does not create a climate crisis or debt crisis. "We all appreciate the principle of globalisation. India's philosophy has always seen the world as one family. However, developing countries desire a globalization that does not create climate crisis or debt crisis," the Prime Minister said in his opening remarks at the Concluding Leaders' Session of the Voice of Global South Summit.

India hosted a two-day Voice of Global South Summit on January 12 and 13. The Summit was held in a virtual format, with 10 sessions in total. It saw the participation of Leaders and Ministers from 125 countries of the Global South. PM Modi stressed that India wants a globalisation that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or over-concentrated global supply chains. "We want a globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole. In short, we want a 'human-centric globalisation'," he added.

PM Modi announced the "Global South Centre of Excellence" to undertake research on developing solutions or best-practices that would help the members of the developing world. "This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best-practices of any of our countries, which can be scaled and implemented in other members of the Global South," he added.

The Prime Minister said India's G20 Presidency will attempt to voice the views of the Global South on these important issues. "In its development partnerships, India's approach has been consultative, outcome-oriented, demand-driven, people-centric, and respectful of the sovereignty of partner countries," he added.

In a press statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India convened this one-of-a-kind Summit to focus international attention on priorities, perspectives and concerns of the developing world. PM Modi presided over the Inaugural Leaders' session on January 12. This was followed by eight Ministerial-level thematic segments dedicated to addressing the most pressing concerns of the developing world.

The Summit wrapped up on January 13 with a Concluding Leaders' Session also hosted by Prime Minister. The participating leaders appreciated and congratulated the leadership of PM Modi in hosting the Summit at a crucial juncture. They expressed hope that the Summit would serve as a catalyst for building a prosperous and inclusive future for the world that considers the Global South's needs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)