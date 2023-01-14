Left Menu

Nine killed in US as tornado hits Alabama

Of the nine people killed in the tornado that hit the US state of Alabama on Thursday, one was a five-year-old boy.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 11:34 IST
Nine killed in US as tornado hits Alabama
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Alabama

Nine people have now been reported killed in the tornado that hit Alabama state in the US on Thursday. Rescue operation continues in the area, the New York Times (NYT) reported. In Autauga County, which includes Marbury, rescuers went door to door in some places, searching for the dead and wounded.

In Spalding County of Georgia city, middle-school principals wielded chainsaws to clear driveways to help reunite students trapped on campus with their parents, NYT reported. In nearby Butts County, the authorities said, a tree fell on a vehicle, killing a 5-year-old boy and critically injuring one of his parents.

Autauga County near Montgomery, have suffered the worst due to the storm. The NYT report quoting local authorities said that out of the nine people killed up till Friday, seven belonged to Autauga alone. Although no fatalities have been reported from Selma, a city nearby, there has been considerable damage in much of the city including to homes and businesses.

The storms have hit many other places that have been recovering from a bitter winter in the US. As per the NYT report, across the region that was hit by the tornado officials have urged locals to remain off the roads warning of the perils that linger even after the storm has passed. In Georgia city, both of the fatalities reported there were caused by falling debris, including a 5-year-old in Butts County and a worker with the State Department of Transportation, officials said.

A massive operation is underway to restore electricity to thousands of homes. People may still be trapped in the wreckage. The NYT report quotes Scott Hendrix who was trapped in his home for more than five hours. He told NYT "I heard what sounded like a loud explosion and suddenly I was stuck,". When he called 911, "They said nobody could get to me," he said. Eventually, he was rescued and reunited with his wife, Tracie, who had been at work when the storm hit. In December 2021, more than 80 people were killed following tornadoes that hit six states in the US in which a Kentucky district judge also lost his life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023