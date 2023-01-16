Left Menu

Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly to be dissolved on Tuesday

As directed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, has decided to dissolve the provincial assembly on Tuesday, the Geo News reported.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:15 IST
Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly to be dissolved on Tuesday
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As directed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, has decided to dissolve the provincial assembly on Tuesday, the Geo News reported. However, the report added that some minisers in the province are not in agreement with the KP CM's decision.

The former Pakistan PM directed Mehmood Khan to send the summary for the dissolution of KP assembly to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Geo News reported, adding the summary will be sent under Article 112 of the Constitution. Even if the Governor decides against putting his signature on the draft summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, the House will stand dissolved within 48 hours, ending Thursday, according to the Geo News report.

The provincial assembly in Punjab, where, too, the PTI occupied the treasury benches already stands dissolved. The Geo News report further quoted the KP CM as tweeting on Sunday, "God willing, the Tehreek-e-Insaf will again form its government [in KP] with a two-thirds majority".

He added that Imran Khan had 'sacrificed' his government for the sake of the country and will "soon be the prime minister". Mehmood tweeted that the people of Pakistan will now realise the importance of getting rid of a "self-interested political mafia".

"We will complete the journey of development which was started under the leadership of Imran Khan," the Geo News report quoted the KP CM as saying further. According to the report, Punjab CM Parvez Elahi had earlier sent the summary for dissolution of the House to Governor Baligh Ur Rehman on Thursday.

However, Rehman refused to sign it and the assembly was dissolvced automatically on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023