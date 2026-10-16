Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Leafs D Chris Tanev (upper body) is week-to-week

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Thursday. He exited in the first period of Saturday's 6-3 win at Colorado, logging just 3:29 of ice time across five shifts after a collision ​with Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen.

Struggling Shohei Ohtani back in leadoff spot as Dodgers face elimination

One day after being dropped to sixth in the batting order, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is back in the ​leadoff spot for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night. The Milwaukee Brewers won the first three games of the series and ‌can clinch a ​World Series berth on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Olympics-Dispersed Games to become increasingly common, says USOPC CEO Hirshland

Geographically dispersed Games are well on their way to becoming the norm, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said on Thursday, as the growing scale of the Olympics complicates infrastructure plans for hosts. IOC officials hailed the most recent Milano Cortina Games as a success, despite early concerns over the first spread-out Winter Olympics that had venues scattered over 22,000 kilometres.

Troy Aikman acknowledges Joe Buck rift: 'I'll be a free agent'

Longtime "Monday Night Football" announcer Troy Aikman said he is looking for his "next landing spot" with his ESPN contract set to expire after February's Super Bowl. "I'll broadcast through this season, and I'll be a free agent at the end of the year ‌and kind of see what happens," Aikman said in a radio interview with KTCK of Dallas on Thursday morning.

Vegas bettor pleads guilty to game-fixing, point-shaving schemes

A Las Vegas-based sports bettor, who was indicted in three high-profile federal gambling cases, pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to betting schemes on Wednesday in federal court in Philadelphia. Shane Hennen's indictments concerned point-shaving and game-fixing schemes for NBA, NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association games between 2022 and 2025.

Amar'e Stoudemire goes from Miami Heat to Miami police officer

Amar'e Stoudemire has traded in his jersey and shorts for a dress uniform and a badge. Now 43, the former All-NBA player and recent enshrinee to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, graduated from the Miami Dade College School of Justice's Basic Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday. He will move into a position as an officer with the county's school police department.

Report: CFP nearing deal to expand to 24 teams in 2027

The College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to double its number of participating teams from 12 to ‌24, according to rights holder ESPN. The new format would come into effect in 2027 and is pending final approvals, the network reported on Thursday.

Packers' Josh Jacobs sues to block release of documents, video in case

Attorneys for Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs filed a civil suit on Wednesday that seeks a permanent injunction to restrict access to surveillance video and other documents stemming from his May 23 altercation with a woman at his home, according to ‌multiple reports. The suit was filed in Brown County Circuit Court one day after the Hobart- Lawrence (Wis.) Police Department announced that it had approved the release of certain records, albeit with appropriate redactions, but that a party or parties had appealed that ruling.

Report: Rockies dismiss pitching coach Alon Leichman

The Colorado Rockies fired pitching coach Alon Leichman after one season, The Athletic reported Thursday. The Rockies allowed a league-worst 944 runs last season and also had the worst staff ERA (5.59) in the majors.

Four arrested in shooting of 49ers DE Keion White

Four men have been arrested in connection with February's shooting of 49ers defensive end Keion White at a San Francisco nightclub. San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew announced the arrests Wednesday in the incident that occurred around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 at a crowded club in the city's Mission District.

Thunder rookie Otega Oweh (Achilles) to miss season

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Otega Oweh will miss the 2026-27 season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The 23-year-old guard underwent surgery on Wednesday in New York, the team announced later that day.

Tennis-ATP eyes $350 million player compensation, welfare boost by 2028

The ATP outlined plans on Thursday to substantially boost its bonus pool and reshape its rankings and ⁠calendar from 2028 under a package ​projected to lift player compensation to $350 million while seeking to ease growing concerns over player workload. The men's and women's tours have faced mounting criticism ⁠over their demanding 11-month seasons, while players have pushed for a greater share of revenue and better welfare benefits amid wider concerns about the demands and costs of competing.

Maple Leafs deal for Canucks F Aatu Raty

The Vancouver Canucks traded forward Aatu Raty to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for forwards Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan. Raty, 23, has tallied one goal through four games to start this season. Last season was his first time playing in more than 33 NHL games; he appeared in 66 contests and contributed four goals and 10 assists.

Lonnie Walker IV to play in ⁠Turkey

After being waived by the Denver Nuggets earlier this week, Lonnie Walker IV signed with Besiktas in Turkey and the EuroLeague on Thursday. Walker had signed a one-year non-guaranteed contract with Denver in August. He appeared in two preseason games for the Nuggets, scoring four points in 17 total minutes of playing time. But Denver waived him on Oct. 12.

Baseball-Home of MLB's Blue Jays swaps bats for clubs as ballpark transforms into nine-hole golf course

Home runs will be swapped for holes-in-one at the home of Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays when the ​domed stadium is transformed into a temporary nine-hole golf course in January with shots launched from the stands at greens on the field below. From January 20 to 24, golfers will have the chance to hit from tee blocks set up on various levels of the stadium where last year the Los Angeles Dodgers won a second consecutive World Series.

Soccer-FIFA to amend Article 27 of disciplinary code after Balogun case

FIFA will amend its disciplinary ⁠regulations after controversy over its decision to suspend U.S. forward Folarin Balogun’s automatic World Cup ban, the Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said on Thursday after raising the issue with soccer’s governing body. The decision follows criticism of FIFA’s move to suspend Balogun’s automatic one-match ban for a red card, allowing the striker to play against Belgium in their last-16 clash.

Report: Thomas Pieters not on board for LIV Golf 2.0

Thomas Pieters will not sign up for LIV Golf 2.0 and plans to play on the DP World Tour next year, he confirmed to Flushing It Golf. The 34-year-old Belgian was a member of captain Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces team for ⁠the past ​two seasons in LIV Golf.

Dream, Valkyries each have 3 All-Defensive honorees

They say defense wins championships, and the two teams headed to the WNBA Finals, the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries, led the league with three All-Defensive selections apiece on Thursday. Atlanta saw forward Angel Reese -- the Defensive Player of the Year -- and guard Rhyne Howard named to the All-Defensive first team and guard Jordin Canada recognized on the second team.

Motor racing-Bearman ready to step up as team leader at Haas F1, says Komatsu

Ollie Bearman is ready to step up as leader on the track at Haas next season, the US-owned team's principal Ayao Komatsu said on Thursday. The Japanese was speaking to reporters after Haas announced Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara as Esteban Ocon's replacement on a multi-year deal from 2027.

Carlos Alcaraz accepts wild-card berth in Vienna

Carlos Alcaraz will compete at the ATP 500 Erste Bank Open in Vienna for the first time since 2021 after accepting a wild card invitation. The ATP Tour ⁠announced the news on Wednesday.

Senators F William Eklund (ankle) out 10-12 weeks

Ottawa Senators forward William Eklund will be sidelined 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn tendon in his ankle, Travis Green announced Thursday. Eklund sustained the injury after being hit into the boards by Philadelphia defenseman Simon Benoit during the first period of the Senators' 2-1 win over the Flyers on Oct. 8. He was unable to place weight on his left leg while leaving ⁠the ice.

Bears QB Caleb Williams confirms torn hamstring; tests remain before return

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was a full participant in practice Thursday, ⁠his first consecutive practices since a Week 2 hamstring injury sent him to the sideline. Williams confirmed for the first time Thursday he was dealing with a torn hamstring and isn't out of the woods entirely as optimism grows he could be back in the starting lineup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

NFL-League pouring resources into flag football training, development ahead of LA28

The NFL is developing a tech platform geared toward flag football training, the league's senior vice president for global flag football Brian Flinn said on Thursday, as it continues an aggressive push into the game. The platform will address the training and development gap in the sport, said Flinn, with the non-tackle form of the game seeing a surge in participation ahead ‌of its Olympic debut at LA28.

Tennessee QB George MacIntyre to start vs. No. ‌6 Alabama

Quarterback George MacIntyre will start his second straight game on Saturday when No. 14 Tennessee hosts No. 6 Alabama in Knoxville, ESPN reported on Thursday. MacIntyre stepped in for Faizon Brandon after he injured his shoulder in the Volunteers' 20-17 loss ​to then-No. 1 Texas on Sept. 26. Brandon is listed as questionable to face the Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference).