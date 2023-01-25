Left Menu

Chris Hipkins sworn in as new Prime Minister of New Zealand

Chris Hipkins, 44 has been sworn in as the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand on Wednesday, reported New Zealand's public broadcaster, RNZ.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 08:31 IST
Chris Hipkins sworn in as new Prime Minister of New Zealand
Chris Hipkins, New Zealand's Minister of for Police, Education and Public Service. (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Chris Hipkins, 44, has been sworn in as the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand on Wednesday, reported New Zealand's public broadcaster RNZ. After the formal handover of the power, Jacinda Ardern left Parliament as prime minister for the final time this morning, heading to Government House to officially tender her resignation and shift to the back benches.

Hipkins and incoming deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni arrived there about 11.20 am for the swearing-in ceremony, RNZ reported, adding that Hipkins has signalled tackling the "inflation pandemic" will be a top priority for his cabinet. Hipkins was first elected to parliament in 2008 and was appointed minister for Covid-19 in November 2020.

He was the minister for police, education and public service. Jacinda Ardern's surprise resignation sparked a Labour Party leadership contest.The shocking decision from Ardern comes after five and a half years of tenure leading New Zealand through the coronavirus pandemic.

Ardern said she knew what the prime minister's job took and believed she "no longer had enough in the tank to do it justice" but there were colleagues who could. She said her Government had achieved a lot and she was not standing down because she did not believe Labour could win the next election, but because she thought it could. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023