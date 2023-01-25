Left Menu

Prasar Bharati, Egypt's National Media Authority to exchange programmes for TV, radio

According to the government press release, the MOU is part of the efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of DD India Channel to showcase the country's progress through programs focusing on economy, technology, social development and also the rich cultural heritage.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:24 IST
Prasar Bharati, Egypt's National Media Authority to exchange programmes for TV, radio
Minister of Information & Broadcasting with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's state-owned public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and Egypt's National Media Authority will exchange programmes for TV and radio. This comes as India and Egypt on Wednesday signed an MOU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and co-productions between the two. "India and Egypt today signed an MOU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and Co-Productions between Prasar Bharati and the National Media Authority of Egypt. The MoU was signed by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon'ble Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports and Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Egypt," according to a press release by the Indian government.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. According to the government press release, the MOU is part of the efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of DD India Channel to showcase the country's progress through programs focusing on the economy, technology, social development and also the rich cultural heritage.

Under the MoU, both broadcasters will exchange programs of different genres like Sports, News, Culture, Entertainment and many more areas on a bilateral basis and these programs will be telecast on their Radio and Television platforms. The MoU will be valid for three years and will also facilitate co-productions and training of the officials of both broadcasters in the latest technologies.

Prasar Bharati, Public Service Broadcaster of India, currently has 39 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with foreign broadcasters for cooperation and collaboration in the field of broadcasting, according to the release. The MoUs provides for the exchange of programmes with foreign broadcasters in the field of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news etc. The MoUs also provide for co-production opportunities related to themes of mutual interest and knowledge sharing through training.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India has decided to elevate bilateral relations with Egypt to a strategic partnership. "We've decided that under India-Egypt Strategic Partnership we will develop a long-term framework for greater cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economics and science," PM Modi said at a joint press conference after holding wide-ranging talks with visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

India and Egypt also exchanged MoUs in the fields of cyber security, culture, information technology, youth matters and broadcasting. PM Modi and President Sisi also witnessed the release exchange of commemorative postage stamps to mark the milestone of 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Egypt.

The commemorative postal stamp was exchanged between Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology of India and Dr. Amr Ahmed Samih Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt.El-Sisi who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday on a three-day visit is the chief guest for the 2023 Republic Day Parade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023