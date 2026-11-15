Cricket-Bangladesh elect to bat in first test against South Africa
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the first test against South Africa at The Wanderers on Sunday, handing a debut to batter Mahfijul Islam.
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the first test against South Africa at The Wanderers on Sunday, handing a debut to batter Mahfijul Islam.
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