More than 3,000 Afghan refugees 'forcefully' deported by Iran

More than 3,000 Afghan refugees have been deported from Iran in a recent move through Islam Qala and Pule Abrishum borders to the country, Khaama Press reported on Thursday. The forceful deportation and detention of the Afghan refugees continue to take place as around 3,123 Afghan migrants have been expelled from Iran on January 24 and 25 recently, according to the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation of Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban officials have said that returnees have entered Afghanistan through Herat and Nimruz provinces, and have called on Iranian officials to treat Afghan refugees with decency. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year, thousands of Afghans fled the nation out of fear of Taliban persecution and death. The two nations that border Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, experienced waves of mass migration after the Taliban regained control, Khaama Press reported.

One of the main reasons behind the rising number of Afghan immigrants in Iran is the political instability and economic crisis in Afghanistan. Since its ascent to power in Kabul, the Islamic group imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Taliban dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school.

Time and again, the Afghan refugees who fled to Iran and other neighbouring nations have expressed frustration over the challenges they faced.

