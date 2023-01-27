Sushi chef's world championship held in Japan

Making sushi is a work of art in Japan. Good handwork is a must for this delicious dish. That is because the curation and consumption of sushi date back to ancient Japan. Celebrating the history and love for this great dish, a sushi chef's world championship was recently held at the Toyosu market in Tokyo. This was the 10th edition of the event. Finalists from nine countries, including 15 sushi chefs from the US, Europe, Asia, and South America, participated in the event and for the first time Bangladesh participated in the competition.

Four finalists had come from France. It shows how sushi is becoming increasingly popular in France. An upper house member in the Japanese parliament and sushi enthusiast Satsuki Katayama emphasised that sushi is a global dish. Another Member of Parliament Satsuki Katayama said "It is important for you all to learn and memorize that this is how traditional sushi culture is made. And if the culture does not develop in a way that chefs are protected in each country, it will lose its meaning. This is the significance of the Sushi Cup".

In one hour, the finalists cook creative sushi. 30 basic fishes and materials are used as ingredients. Some sushi chefs prepare unique ingredients such as chocolate, port-wine marinated fish, and so on. Marking points are creativity, skill to operate kitchen knives, cutting skills and management of the sanitary situation. A Chef from France Mari Seguin said "I use a lot of tuna because there is a lot of tuna, chillies and flowers because the nickname of this island is the island of flowers.

From Ukraine, despite the war, one sushi chef Petro Gudzovatyi participated and emphasised the people's wishes. The Chef from Ukraine Gudzovatyi said that "Of course, people want to start living a normal life. And I hope everything is well again".

Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries Kensuke Saito said "A new chef from Bangladesh joined this year's Sushi Cup. We want these developing countries to take on more and more challenges. We think it is important for Japan to pass on correct Japanese food. Chefs will learn authentic Japanese techniques, and sanitary and quality control. We are very grateful that they will be able to return to their own countries and become the ones to pass on the traditions of Japan". The winner of the competition was a Czechoslovakian chef. He was appreciated for his "Nigiri" skill and the beauty of his creations. Competitions like these are helpful in promoting sushi all around the world, and slowly but steadily, it is becoming quite common to see people in various countries enjoying Sushi. (ANI)

