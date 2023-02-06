Left Menu

Demonstrations held in Istanbul over Chinese atrocities against Uyghurs

Commemorating the Ghulja massacre, people in huge numbers took to the streets in Istanbul and held demonstrations against China's atrocities towards Uyghur Muslims.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 10:31 IST
Commemorating the Ghulja Massacre, people took to the streets in huge numbers in Istanbul and held demonstrations against China's atrocities towards Uyghur Muslims. The International Union of Eastern Turkistan NGO Organizations organised the protest demonstration on Sunday. The organization held a massive anti-China protest demonstration followed by a press conference at Saryer, in front of China embassy in Istanbul.

Saryer is the northernmost district of Istanbul, Turkey, situated on the European side of the country. President of the International Union of Eastern Turkistan NGO Organizations, Hidaytullah Oguzkhan, during his speech, said, "The blood of martyrs will not go waste and asked Muslim Umma (community), especially OIC country members to take note of china's atrocities in East Turkistan and declare the act as genocide of Uyghur Muslims."

During the speech, protestors raised anti- china slogans and paid homage to those killed in the Ghulja massacre. Deputy chairman of the organization in his speech in the English language also reiterated the government of Turkey and other OIC countries to shun the dual standard policy and expose China's Uyghur Muslim genocide on all international platforms.

Transportation was also made available for the people of Safakoi, Zeitinburnu, Basakh city and Salim Pasha. Meanwhile, a series of protests were held across Bangladesh to mark the anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre, the local media reported, adding that activists highlighted Chinese atrocities and ongoing genocide against minorities, predominantly Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province.

It was the 26th anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre that took place in 1997 when Chinese forces allegedly killed and imprisoned thousands of innocent Uyghurs while they were participating in a peaceful demonstration in Ghulja in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) demanding religious and cultural freedom and equal rights. Various NGOs and civil societies, Ulemas, and other organisations observed the 26th Anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre to support the legitimate demand of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities being suppressed by China through various events.

Protesters expressed solidarity with the Uyghur Muslims and condemned China for adopting its double standard on minority issues and committing genocide on innocent Uyghurs. Protestors were carrying banners and posters highlighting Chinese atrocities on Uyghurs. (ANI)

