Malnutrition in Pakistan: Over 42 per cent children victims of stunting

Over 42 per cent of children in Pakistan are victims of stunted growth amid rising food insecurity in the South Asian country, The Express Tribune reported on Friday citing statistics released by UNICEF officials. Similarly, 9.4 per cent of boys and 9 per cent of girls are suffering from obesity while 20.5 per cent of young boys and 20.7 per cent of young girls were overweight respectively, according to the statistics provided by UNICEF officials.

"12.6% of young boys and 12.1% of girls suffer from diabetes," they said. The parliamentary task force examined the SDGs' goal of achieving zero hunger during a meeting that was presided over by chairperson Romina Khurshid Alam. The officials presented to the task team the health situation of children in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

Wheat is given additional iron, zinc, and vitamins in the country. Soda, energy drinks, and junk food are prohibited around educational facilities only in Punjab, they said, as per The Express Tribune. Notably, Malnutrition and food insecurity have become a crucial challenge for Pakistan despite multiple interventions over decades. The reeling economic crisis has now added to the miseries of people. (ANI)

