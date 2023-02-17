Left Menu

Bhutan: Artworks by nearly sixty Bhutanese artists on display for exhibition at VAST gallery

The artworks were on display for the White Canvas Bhutan Art Competition 2022 held for the first time after the pandemic. Through the competition, White Canvas Thailand in collaboration with VAST Bhutan aims to provide a platform for talented yet undiscovered artists to shine and be launched into the world.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 14:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Artworks by nearly sixty Bhutanese artists were on display for exhibition at the VAST gallery, an art centre in the country's capital Thimphu, The Bhutan Live reported. The artworks were on display for the White Canvas Bhutan Art Competition 2022 held for the first time after the pandemic. Through the competition, White Canvas Thailand in collaboration with VAST Bhutan aims to provide a platform for talented yet undiscovered artists to shine and be launched into the world.

From paintings that portray patriotism, and the afterlife to self-discovery, these are the 58 artworks by Bhutanese artists. The paintings have not been exhibited before, according to The Bhutan Live. The artwork submission began in November 2022. The paintings were assessed by members of the White Canvas studio in Thailand and VAST Bhutan. The result will be announced at the end of the exhibition next month, where the top five picks will be awarded cash prizes in the senior and kids categories.

Gallery Art Manager of VAST, Karma Tenzin Choden as quoted by The Bhutan Live, said: "When such opportunities are given, and when such sponsors come in, we can do more creative art activities which bind the artist communities together. More kids come in and they can play with colours, they can use their creative side and they can take care of their mental health." Kyoko Abe, an Artist from the Committee of White Canvas Thailand, said: "The purpose of the project is to empower youth to be creative and unleash their creative energies and also to express themselves through art. Through art, we also want them to be able to sustain themselves and feel good about themselves by engaging in art."

