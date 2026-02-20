Left Menu

Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty Law: A Step Forward or Mere Political Gesture?

Venezuela's legislature has approved an amnesty bill criticized for not adequately addressing political prisoners' concerns, amidst family members' hunger strikes. The bill excludes various crimes and requires personal appearance for amnesty. Advocacy groups decry its limitations, while the government insists on its commitment to political normalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 06:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 06:26 IST
Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty Law: A Step Forward or Mere Political Gesture?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move stirring controversy, Venezuela's National Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, has passed an amnesty bill that falls short of meeting human rights groups' demands for the release of political prisoners. This comes as family members of detainees protest through hunger strikes.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, having assumed power following a U.S.-backed ousting of Nicolas Maduro, has aligned with U.S. policies by releasing numerous prisoners classified as political detainees by international observers. Despite the government's assertions of no political detainees, the new law faces criticism for its limitations.

The legislation grants amnesty for involvement in certain protests but excludes major crimes like human rights violations and military rebellion, demanding in-person presence for application, thus complicating relief for exiled dissidents. Amnesty International and others continue to demand broader measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A New Era in US-India Tech Partnership

India Joins Pax Silica: A New Era in US-India Tech Partnership

 India
3
Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

 India
4
Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026