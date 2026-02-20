Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty Law: A Step Forward or Mere Political Gesture?
Venezuela's legislature has approved an amnesty bill criticized for not adequately addressing political prisoners' concerns, amidst family members' hunger strikes. The bill excludes various crimes and requires personal appearance for amnesty. Advocacy groups decry its limitations, while the government insists on its commitment to political normalization.
In a move stirring controversy, Venezuela's National Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, has passed an amnesty bill that falls short of meeting human rights groups' demands for the release of political prisoners. This comes as family members of detainees protest through hunger strikes.
Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, having assumed power following a U.S.-backed ousting of Nicolas Maduro, has aligned with U.S. policies by releasing numerous prisoners classified as political detainees by international observers. Despite the government's assertions of no political detainees, the new law faces criticism for its limitations.
The legislation grants amnesty for involvement in certain protests but excludes major crimes like human rights violations and military rebellion, demanding in-person presence for application, thus complicating relief for exiled dissidents. Amnesty International and others continue to demand broader measures.
