Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty Law: A Step Forward or Mere Political Gesture?

In a move stirring controversy, Venezuela's National Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, has passed an amnesty bill that falls short of meeting human rights groups' demands for the release of political prisoners. This comes as family members of detainees protest through hunger strikes.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, having assumed power following a U.S.-backed ousting of Nicolas Maduro, has aligned with U.S. policies by releasing numerous prisoners classified as political detainees by international observers. Despite the government's assertions of no political detainees, the new law faces criticism for its limitations.

The legislation grants amnesty for involvement in certain protests but excludes major crimes like human rights violations and military rebellion, demanding in-person presence for application, thus complicating relief for exiled dissidents. Amnesty International and others continue to demand broader measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)