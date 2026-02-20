Left Menu

Nvidia's Game-Changing $30 Billion Investment in OpenAI

Nvidia is nearing an investment of $30 billion into OpenAI, replacing their previous $100 billion commitment. This deal, part of a new funding round, could finalize soon. OpenAI plans to reinvest in Nvidia hardware, moving forward without the earlier announced multi-year investment partnership.

Updated: 20-02-2026 06:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia is on the brink of a significant $30 billion investment into artificial intelligence start-up OpenAI, as reported by the Financial Times. This investment is poised to replace a long-standing $100 billion commitment between the two entities made last year.

The agreement, according to sources, is part of a fresh round of funding for OpenAI and could be finalized as early as this weekend. While Nvidia has declined to comment, it marks a pivotal change in the financial relationship between the two companies.

Previously announced, the $100 billion multi-year investment will not move forward. Instead, OpenAI plans to use newfound capital to bolster its capabilities by investing in Nvidia hardware, as detailed by the Financial Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

