Pakistan: Dacoits attack police check-post, kidnap two policemen

Dacoits on Saturday attacked a police check-post and kidnapped two policemen in the Katcha area of Durrani Mehr near Sindh's Kandhkot tehsil, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. As per details, the two policemen, Sajjad Jakhrani and Ghaffar, were kidnapped on Saturday when dacoits attacked a police check-post in the Katcha area of Durrani Mehr.

The dacoits while uploading a video of the two men in their custody, demanded the release of a 13-year-old suspect Wajid, who was earlier arrested by police. The Sindh Cabinet had earlier in March approved funds for military-grade weapons to launch an anti-bandit operation in the Katcha area.

Secretary home department and the I.G. Police Sindh in a briefing to the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, said that the police will require military-grade arms to launch an effective operation against bandits in the Katcha area (riverine forest along the Indus River), ARY News reported. The cabinet session was briefed that the January 5 session of the apex committee had recommended the procurement of military-grade weapons, which requires 2.7 billion rupees in funds.

The provincial cabinet approved the funds and procurement of required arms. The sindh government will get NOC from the interior ministry after the cabinet's approval. According to ARY News, the Sindh cabinet decided to conduct a joint operation against dacoits in the Katcha area, which will be participated by Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan police departments. "It will be a joint and pre-planned operation," Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

In January, the Sindh police sought Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 2.79 billion for the purchase of military-grade sophisticated and heavy weapons. Recently, two policemen were killed while two got injured in a remote-controlled blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar district, according to a police official, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

Khuzdar Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Jan Sasoli told Dawn that Khuzdar Superintendent of Police (SP) Fahad Khan Khoso's security squad was targeted near the Jhalawan Complex in a "remote-controlled blast". According to Sasoli, one policeman died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the District Headquarters Hospital, Khuzdar where the injured were moved for medical treatment.

According to SHO Sasoli: "SP Khuzdar's squad was patrolling in the area when the blast occurred." He added that additional police contingents reached the blast site and cordoned off the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)