4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala's Iztapa

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 12:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Guatemala is a country in Central America.

The earthquake occurred at 04:39:11 (UTC+05:30) and hit Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, at a depth of 75.9 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 13.784°N and 90.546°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

