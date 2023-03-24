4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Izu Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Izu Islands, Japan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The Izu Islands are a group of volcanic islands stretching south and east from Japan's Izu Peninsula.

The earthquake occurred at 00:06:45 (UTC+05:30) and hit Izu Islands, Japan on Friday, at a depth of 28.2 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 29.988°N and 141.876°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

