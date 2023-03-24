4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Izu Islands
ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:55 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Izu Islands, Japan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The Izu Islands are a group of volcanic islands stretching south and east from Japan's Izu Peninsula.
The earthquake occurred at 00:06:45 (UTC+05:30) and hit Izu Islands, Japan on Friday, at a depth of 28.2 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 29.988°N and 141.876°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)
