4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Izu Islands

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:55 IST
4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Izu Islands
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Izu Islands, Japan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The Izu Islands are a group of volcanic islands stretching south and east from Japan's Izu Peninsula.

The earthquake occurred at 00:06:45 (UTC+05:30) and hit Izu Islands, Japan on Friday, at a depth of 28.2 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 29.988°N and 141.876°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

