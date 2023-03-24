World Bank President nominee Ajay Banga tests covid positive on arrival in Delhi

The US nominee for World Bank President Ajay Banga, upon his arrival in New Delhi on Thursday, tested Covid positive and is now under quarantine as per the local guidelines. Soon after he arrived, he tested positive and has not met any Indian counterparts yet. According to a spokesperson of the US Embassy in Delhi, Banga conducted multiple tests for Covid during his tour and tested negative before departing for India, however, tested positive for the disease in India.

Banga is set to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and PM Modi during his India visit. The World Bank, India's development priorities, and the difficulties facing world economic development will be the main topics of discussion.

As of now "Ajay Banga has not met with any Indian counterparts. He is quarantining in isolation, in adherence to local guidelines," the Spokesperson of US Embassy in New Delhi told ANI. He is on a visit to India on March 23-24, capping a three-week global listening tour that began in Africa before progressing to Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Additionally, Banga will visit the Learnet Institute of Skills, which is a network of vocational institutes established in collaboration with the National Skills Development Corporation, funded in part by the World Bank. Banga will learn about the Institute's program and meet with program participants, staff, alumni, and private sector partners to discuss how it is improving the lives and economic opportunities of participants - particularly young people. India's government endorsed Banga's candidacy soon after his nomination was announced. Since then, a diverse coalition of governments has expressed their support for Banga, including Bangladesh, Cote d'Ivoire, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom.

During his global listening tour, Banga met with senior government officials, stakeholders, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and civil society. Along the way, he has built continuous momentum for his candidacy, gaining the support of advocates, academics, development experts, executives, Nobel Laureates, and former government officials. (ANI)

