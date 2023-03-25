Left Menu

US: 2 killed, several missing after explosion in Pennsylvania chocolate factory

The explosion at a plant of RM Palmer Co in Pennsylvania, about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia caused extensive damage, sending flames, smoke, dust and debris skyward.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 19:03 IST
US: 2 killed, several missing after explosion in Pennsylvania chocolate factory
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two persons were killed, while several others went missing after an explosion at a chocolate factory in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday (local time), reported Sky News. The explosion at a plant of RM Palmer Co in Pennsylvania, about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia caused extensive damage, sending flames, smoke, dust and debris skyward.

Nine people are missing and several have been injured, according to West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben, reported Sky News. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated, said Borough's police chief also warning residents to stay away from the area.

Holben said there are still rescue workers searching for people at the scene, reported Sky News. West Reading Borough Mayor Samantha Kaag said the factory site was "pretty levelled", adding: "The building in the front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward."

No homes were evacuated, she said, although people were asked to move back about a block in each direction from the site of the explosion, reported Sky News. RM Palmer Co employs 850 people at the West Reading site. According to its website, the company had been making sweets since 1948, specializing in Easter, Halloween and Valentine's Day products. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023