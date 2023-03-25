US: 2 killed, several missing after explosion in Pennsylvania chocolate factory

Two persons were killed, while several others went missing after an explosion at a chocolate factory in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday (local time), reported Sky News. The explosion at a plant of RM Palmer Co in Pennsylvania, about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia caused extensive damage, sending flames, smoke, dust and debris skyward.

Nine people are missing and several have been injured, according to West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben, reported Sky News. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated, said Borough's police chief also warning residents to stay away from the area.

Holben said there are still rescue workers searching for people at the scene, reported Sky News. West Reading Borough Mayor Samantha Kaag said the factory site was "pretty levelled", adding: "The building in the front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward."

No homes were evacuated, she said, although people were asked to move back about a block in each direction from the site of the explosion, reported Sky News. RM Palmer Co employs 850 people at the West Reading site. According to its website, the company had been making sweets since 1948, specializing in Easter, Halloween and Valentine's Day products. (ANI)

