Afghan migrants continue to suffer, face trouble for shelter across borders

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the citizens of the country have fled to different nations due to strict restrictions imposed by the de-facto authorities. Many Afghans have also illegally crossed borders and have been facing problems to date to find shelter as most of them are being deported occasionally.

According to Khaama Press, on average roughly 5-6 Afghan applicants are refused entry due to insufficient or no documents or filling in the wrong application type. Afghanistan's neighbours, Iran and Pakistan in particular have experienced significant migration flows since the Taliban retook power. Many of the thousands of Afghan migrants that entered Pakistan did so illegally and without proper documentation for their stay, such as visas.

Many Afghans have been compelled to leave their country because of the acute economic and humanitarian crises there and to enter Pakistan in search of work and a safe place to live. Among the Afghan immigrants who fled to different countries are translators and civil servants who have worked for many militaries, including those of Canada, the US, Germany, and other nations.

According to Khaama Press, they are nervously waiting for their visas to be completed. Due to their inability to work, Afghan refugees in Pakistan have issues with their ability to make a living. Following the armed clashes that took place at the Chaman-Spin Boldak area between the border forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan on December 11 and 15 last year, the relationship has deteriorated between the two countries. (ANI)

