Singapore's PM Lee meets China's Guangdong Provincial official Huang Kunming

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday met Communist Party of China's (CCP) Guangdong Provincial Committee's Secretary Huang Kunming for the first time, according to CNA. The Singapore Prime Minister, who is currently in China on a state visit and will be in the country till April 1, noted during the meeting with Huang that Singapore would like to take bilateral relations to the "next level", and that he was looking forward to "substantial" outcomes from discussions.

Lee and Huang agreed there was potential for Singapore and the Chinese province to deepen cooperation, including in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, reported CNA. Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong arrived in China [Guangzhou (Guangdong Province), Bo'ao (Hainan Province) and Beijing] at the invitation of the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang, according to the press statement released by Singapore's Foreign Ministry.

Prime Minister Lee is also expected to meet Singaporeans in Guangdong. "In Hainan, Prime Minister Lee will attend the Opening Plenary of the Bo'ao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference and deliver a speech. He will attend an Official Lunch hosted by Premier Li for the foreign leaders attending the BFA Annual Conference," the press release read.

"The theme of this year's BFA Conference is "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges." Prime Minister Lee will also have a meeting with Secretary of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee Feng Fei," the statement added. The statement further added, "In Beijing, Prime Minister Lee will meet President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. He will meet Premier Li, who will host a Welcome Ceremony and a Lunch Banquet. Prime Minister Lee will also have meetings with Chairman of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning, and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li."

Prime Minister Lee is accompanied by his wife, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Law, Rahayu Mahzam, as well as officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Trade and Industry. (ANI)

