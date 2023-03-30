Left Menu

Pope Francis admitted to hospital with respiratory infection

Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis in recent days complained of some respiratory difficulties and he was taken to Policlinico A Gemelli for a medical checkup.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 06:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 06:17 IST
Head of Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis is suffering from a respiratory infection and will need to stay in hospital for a "few days," the Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni announced in a statement on Wednesday, CNN reported. In a statement, Bruni said that Pope Francis in recent days complained of some respiratory difficulties and he was taken to Policlinico A Gemelli for a medical checkup. According to Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the outcome showed respiratory infection.

According to CNN, Matteo Bruni in a statement said, "In recent days Pope Francis complained of some respiratory difficulties and this afternoon he went to Policlinico A. Gemelli for some medical checks." "The outcome of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid 19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy. Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," Bruni further added.

Earlier in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Matteo Bruni stated that Pope Francis went to Gemelli for previously scheduled checkups, Vatican News reported. Shortly after, the Vatican said that his schedule for Thursday had been cleared "to make space for the continuation of tests should that be necessary," as per the CNN report. "This afternoon, the Holy Father went to Gemelli for some previously scheduled check-ups," Matteo Bruni wrote in a statement. According to Vatican News, Pope Francis on Wednesday presided over the General Audience in St Peter's Square. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

