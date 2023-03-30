Pakistan: Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat arrests 2 social media activists

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat on Wednesday arrested two social media activists, who were allegedly involved in posting content against the state institutions in Gunbat and Bellitang areas, Pakistan daily The News International reported. The police took action after cases were registered in the respective police stations against the two social media activists namely Noorul Amin, a resident of Gandyali Bala Gumbat, and Aftab Hussain of Kot village.

According to The News International, the two activists were allegedly uploading content against the state and institutions and blaming the government for no reasons. The police said stern action would be taken against the accused for their anti-state activities.

Meanwhile, Dawn reported that the law and order situation in Pakistan's Chiniot area is deteriorating as 400 of the region's 1,200 police officials are posted at flour distribution stations. Late on Tuesday, six to seven dacoits picketed at the canal bridge at Pangu Mor Colony on the Jhang-Chiniot Road and held passersby captive after looting their valuables.

One of the robbery victims, Muhammad Amir, on Wednesday told reporters that he owns a tailor business in Pangu Mor. He was returning from Faisalabad when he was attacked by the gang at the canal bridge at 11.30 pm. They took Pakistani Rupee PKR 18,300 from him before tying him up with ropes and forcing him to sit alongside 25-30 other people who all had their wrists bound. The gang continued the looting spree for three hours and fled, Dawn newspaper reported. The police was called by the robbery victims. They alleged that the police, instead of preserving the crime scene and getting applications from them about their losses, asked all of them to go. When their cases were not registered, the victims staged a demonstration against the police outside the press club.

Dozens of agitating protestors claimed that the dacoits looted Rs 700,000 and valuables from 50 people. Another protestor, Anwar Wains from Wallah Rai village said the police were not taking any action against the robbers. He demanded that the caretaker chief minister take notice of their appeal and order registration of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)