Pakistan govt "making complete mockery of constitution": Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government, their handlers and the Election Commission of Pakistan of "making a complete mockery of the constitution". Taking to his official Twitter handle, Khan said that Pakistan Supreme Court's decision on whether to hear his party's plea with a five-member bench or a full court is of no importance. He made the remarks on the dissolution of the apex court's five-member bench as Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan recused himself from the bench hearing the election delay case under Article 184(3), Geo News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan stressed that what is most crucial to his party is whether elections will take place according to the Constitution's provisions or not. Pakistan's top court is set to resume the hearing at 11:30 am (local time). The hearing of the PTI's plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to delay the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not take place on Thursday, as per the Geo News report. The top court was set to resume the hearing at 11:30am (local time). However, the hearing in the court was delayed after Justice Amin-Ud-Din's recusal.

Imran Khan tweeted, "Whether it's a 5 mbr SC bench or Full Bench, it makes no difference to us bec all we want to know is if elections will be held within the 90 days' constitutional provision. Before we dissolved our 2 Prov assemblies, I consulted our top constitutional lawyers, all of whom were." He further said, "absolutely clear that the 90-day Constitutional provision on holding of elections was inviolable. Now Imported Govt of crooks, their handlers & a compromised ECP are making a complete mockery of Constitution. By cherry picking which Articles of Constitution they will abide by." "They are threatening the very foundation of Pakistan, which is the Constitution & Rule of Law. So petrified are they of elections & so desperate to whitewash their convicted ldrs that they are prepared to destroy the Constitution & any semblance of Rule of Law," Imran Khan tweeted.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced that the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on October 8, the same date as Punjab's polls, Geo News reported. The ECP in a notification said that the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on October 8. Pakistan's electoral body said that the election schedule will be issued in due course of time, as per the news report.

In a notification, the ECP said, "...the Election Commission of Pakistan notifies 8 October, 2023 as poll date for the General Elections to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Election Programme for election under Section 57(2) of the Elections Act, 2017 will be issued in due course of time." Earlier, Pakistan's electoral body announced its decision to postpone the elections in Punjab. After ECP's decision to postpone the elections, the PTI approached the Supreme Court. The ECP decided to withdraw their earlier announcement for Punjab polls after the security and financial bodies refused to support the electoral body during the upcoming elections. (ANI)

