India, Canada agree to enhance momentum in commercial ties

India and Canada, on April 11 agreed to enhance momentum in commercial ties and strengthen cooperation in science and technology, energy, education, consular issues, counter-terrorism, and streamlined mobility

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), MEA with David Morrison, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Global Affairs Canada (Image Credit: Twitter/@HCI_Ottawa). Image Credit: ANI
India and Canada have agreed to enhance momentum in commercial ties, and strengthen cooperation in science and technology, energy, education, consular issues, counter-terrorism, and streamlined mobility, according to Ministry of External Affairs. The India-Canada Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on April 11 in Ottawa during which both sides discussed contemporary regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and cooperation in multilateral organizations a statement by the MEA read.

The Indian delegation was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the MEA while the Canadian side was headed by David Morrison, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Global Affairs Canada. "They welcomed regular dialogue and meetings of bilateral mechanisms, including upcoming Ministerial visits which would help broaden the bilateral agenda," the MEA said.

"In the context of India's ongoing G20 Presidency, Canada expressed support for India's leadership. Both sides will work together to ensure G20's success," it added. The last FOCs were held in March 2022 and according to the official statement, the next FOC will take place in India. Before that the FOCs were held in March 2021 in a virtual mode.

India and Canada share warm relations. In February, Canada's External Affairs Minister Melanie Joly visited India and met her Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar. During the India-Canada Strategic Dialogue, both ministers expressed interest in deepening collaboration across domains and looking forward to the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA).

Canada and India have deep ties built on shared democratic values and a long-standing friendship. The wide-ranging bilateral cooperation between Canada and India spans the fields of science and technology, finance, education, defence, and security. The deep people-to-people connections between Canada and India are at the heart of our relationship. There are 1.8 million Canadians of Indian origin in Canada, and India is the primary source of new immigrants to Canada, the release said.

India and Canada are engaged in technical negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) including trade in goods, services, investment, trade facilitation etc. Separate MOUs exist with implementation mechanisms to advance relations in the fields of energy, mining, agriculture etc. (ANI)

