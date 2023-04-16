Left Menu

Brazil is UAE's leading trading partner in Latin America: Minister of State for Foreign Trade

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said UAE-Brazil relations are steadily growing since they are built on advancing the shared interests of the two friendly nations.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 08:05 IST
Brazil is UAE's leading trading partner in Latin America: Minister of State for Foreign Trade
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], April 16 (ANI/WAM): Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said UAE-Brazil relations are steadily growing since they are built on advancing the shared interests of the two friendly nations. "Such high-level official visits help advance these relations to the level of strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in many important fields of common interest," he told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) in statements marking the Brazilian leader's visit to the UAE.

"The trade and investment relations between UAE and Brazil play an important role in consolidating the bonds of cooperation between the two countries." He added that UAE-Brazil trade continued its robust upward trend in 2022, totalling more than US$4 billion, up 32 pc, 67pc, and 43pc from 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

According to non-oil foreign trade figures for 2022, Brazil is the UAE's top trading partner in Latin America, Al Zeyoudi said, adding that Brazil ranks second only to the United States among the UAE's most important trading partners in the Americas."The UAE ranks 23rd among the most significant markets for imports into Brazil and the 27th among the most significant overseas markets for Brazilian exports," the Minister added. With a share of 18pc of Brazil's overall commerce with Arab nations in 2022, the minister said that the UAE came in second on the list of Brazil's most significant trading partners in the Arab world.

"During the official visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his accompanying delegation to the UAE, we look forward to advancing joint efforts to promote trade and investment relations between the two countries to achieve further joint economic growth and constructive cooperation in priority sectors," Al Zeyoudi concluded. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023