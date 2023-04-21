Pakistan: 2,777 cases of domestic violence against women, marriage of young girls reported in Sindh in one year

A total of 2,777 cases of domestic violence against women and marriage of young girls have been reported in Sindh during one year, according to a report issued by the Women Development Department of Sindh for the year 2022-23, Pakistan vernacular media Urdu Point reported. Maximum cases, 886 were reported from Hyderabad and 459 from Benazir Abad as per figures released by Women Development Department Sindh, Daily Pakistan reported.

The media recently reported that the Pakistan government needs to introduce legislation to stop coerced faith conversions, and pro-women laws need to be implemented to address the crimes faced by girls and women involving child marriages, and sexual violence, according to experts. Addressing a press conference in Pakistan, the experts urged the country's government to stop inviting culprits involved in gender-based violence, as guest speakers in official meetings and seminars.

These demands were made by panellists while addressing the press conference on "Gender-based violence and minorities" to mark international women's day, which was held at the Lahore press club, under the aegis of the Voice for Justice in collaboration with partner organizations including, Minorities Alliance Pakistan, Rawadari Tehreek, and Christian True Spirit. Referring to the report, "Conversion without Consent," panellists highlighted the cases of underage girls. The panellist also mentioned the cases of Zarvia Parvaiz from Rawalpindi, and Hurab Basharat from Faisalabad who became victims of forced faith conversions, child marriage, and sexual violence, however, their perpetrators are yet to be brought to justice, as per the official release. (ANI)

