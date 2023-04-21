Chinese national faces blasphemy charges in Pakistan

The recent detention of a Chinese national in Pakistan has sent shockwaves through the international community. Tian, in charge of heavy machinery, for China Gezhouba Group Company at the World Bank-financed, Dasu hydropower project in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was detained by police late on April 16, from a residential camp for Chinese workers near Dasu, about 350km north of Islamabad, "to avert a serious situation". The 4,300 mega-watt Dasu hydropower project does not fall under the scope of CPEC, but Chinese nationals live and work at guarded facilities in the area.

Tian was arrested on charges of blasphemy after being accused by two heavy vehicle drivers of derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) at a construction site in Pakistan. According to SHO Naseeruddin, the accused was arrested after a first information report (FIR) was filed against him at the Komila police station, invoking Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code. The complaint was filed by Gulistan and Yasir, who claimed that the accused had made the comments on April 16, prompting a mob to attempt to break into a nearby Chinese camp. The incident highlights the sensitive nature of blasphemy laws in Pakistan, the potential for tensions between different communities, and the importance of respecting local cultural and religious sensitivities when working in foreign countries.The conflict started on April 15, when Tian attempted to pressure his local driving crew to speed up work while collectively praying at the workplace.

In their complaint to the police, the two drivers claimed that Tian "insulted Allah and the Prophet Mohammed" during a heated conversation about their belated return from prayers while on duty during Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting. Unfortunately, as the blasphemy-related news spread to nearby villages in the mountainous Himalayan region, hundreds of men gathered to blockade the Karakoram highway, the sole overland road connecting Pakistan to China. Led by a council of some 100 local religious and tribal leaders, the protesters briefly blocked the highway again on April 17, morning until the police registered the blasphemy case against Tian. Further, videos circulating on social media showed an angry mob demonstrating can be heard chanting Allahu Akbar-"God is great" as security forces fire shots in the air to disperse the crowds.

It is also reported that he was arrested on charges of blasphemy, and was shifted from Upper Kohistan to Abbottabad in a Pakistan Army helicopter on April 17, afternoon over safety fears, Komila Station House Officer Naseeruddin said. As a Section of the Anti-Terrorism Act was also included in the FIR,9 Police presented the suspect in the anti-terrorism court in Pakistan's Abbottabad city on the same day, after which he was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered Mr. Tian to be present for his next hearing via video link on May 2, 2023. As of now, the Chinese embassy has not commented on the matter yet. Most pertinently, the issue related to the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan has also been dissected lately. In the year 2021, at least 12 persons, including nine Chinese engineers were killed in a bus attack near the very place of the current dispute- the Dasu hydropower plant. This incident threatened to trigger retaliation from China which had briefly halted work at the Dasu Hydropower Project. Later in January 2022, the project was resumed. Last year also, three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver were killed in a suicide bombing in Karachi, Sindh.

Interestingly, the origin of the blasphemy laws dated back to the British era when these were promulgated in 1860. Initially, four blasphemy laws -- sections 295, 296,297 and 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), were introduced and in the year 1927, section 295 was supplemented by 295-A after the case of Ilmuddin, a Muslim carpenter, who killed Mahashe Rajpal for publishing a blasphemous book- Rangila Rasool. Over a period of time, blasphemy has become a dramatic issue often leading to mass hysteria in Pakistan and is punishable by death.Suspects are every so often attacked and sometimes lynched by mobs. Domestic and international rights groups say accusations of blasphemy are sufficient to cause mob attacks and the killing of the accused. Blasphemy laws are also used to settle personal vendettas and quarrels and threaten religious minorities in Pakistan.

Blasphemy is a non-bailable offence in Pakistan that carries punishments ranging from fines to the death penalty. An allegation alone often leads to deadly mob attacks in the predominantly Sunni Islamic country. Earlier in December 2021, another foreigner, working in Pakistan, Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan national was brutally lynched and killed by an angry mob on the account of a 'blasphemous act' in Sialkot, Punjab. Showing denunciation, in a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the "cold-blooded murder" by the mob in Sialkot was "condemnable and shameful". "Such extra-judicial vigilantism cannot be condoned at any cost," the ISPR said.

The incident is predominantly vital as China has voiced alarm over the lack of security of its citizens in Pakistan, where Beijing has poured in tens of billions of dollars in recent years, and large numbers of Chinese nationals are now based in the country to supervise and build infrastructure projects. However, so far, (as the future course of this event is uncertain), the 'accused' Tian is still alive, because of Chinese investments in Pakistan in recent years, building roads, communication networks, ports, and power plants under Beijing's global Belt and Road Initiative. The collaboration, known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC, has brought thousands of Chinese workers and engineers to work on the mega project.

The detention of Tian and the accusations of blasphemy against him highlight the ongoing challenges faced by foreign workers in Pakistan. The country's blasphemy laws are complex and carry severe consequences, as evidenced by the CRSS report that 89 citizens were killed in 1,415 accusations and cases of blasphemy since independence. The safety and protection of Chinese employees in Pakistan have been a persistent concern for Beijing, particularly in light of recent attacks by separatist groups and Islamist militants targeting Chinese interests. As China and Pakistan continue to deepen their economic ties, it is critical that both countries work to address the underlying tensions and complexities in their relationship.

The detention of Tian serves as a stark reminder of the challenges involved in large-scale infrastructure projects in high-risk environments and underscores the need for greater understanding and awareness of cultural and legal differences. Ultimately, the successful implementation of such projects requires not only economic and technical expertise but also a deep understanding of the political, social, and cultural dynamics of the local context. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)