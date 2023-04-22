Left Menu

Pakistan: Seven people killed in trailer crash in Lodhran District of Punjab

In Dunyapur, a city in Punjab's Lodhran District of Pakistan, a caravan collided with some wayside cottages, killing at least seven people, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 23:06 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

In Dunyapur, a city in Punjab's Lodhran District of Pakistan, a caravan collided with some wayside cottages, killing at least seven people, ARY News reported on Saturday. It was reportedly observed the caravan veered off the road due to overspeeding and smashed into roadside huts in the Kahror neighbourhood of Dunyapur, instantly killing seven people and wounding four more.

When police and rescue crews arrived, they moved the injured and deceased to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, ARY News reported. Four children and two women were among the deceased, according to rescuers.

The investigation is underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

