Sharjah ruler issues decree on supplementary grant

The Decree stipulates that eligible beneficiaries of insured persons under the Sharjah Social Security Fund and those receiving salaries from the fund who died naturally will receive a supplementary grant

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 23:46 IST
Sharjah ruler issues decree on supplementary grant
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah [United Arab Emirates], April 27 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has issued an Emiri Decree on the supplementary grant for the insured beneficiaries and salaried persons in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Decree stipulates that eligible beneficiaries of insured persons under the Sharjah Social Security Fund and those receiving salaries from the fund who died naturally will receive a supplementary grant equal to the difference between their entitled pension percentage provided by the Fund and the full pension amount based on their full length of service.

The government of Sharjah will bear the costs of the difference specified in Article 1 of this Decree, while the Sharjah Social Security Fund will distribute it along with the pensions to the eligible beneficiaries, starting from the regular date of pension disbursement for the month of May 2023. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

