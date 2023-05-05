Left Menu

Sri Lankan High Commissioner holds dialogue with principal secretary to PM Modi

The High Commissioner stressed the vital role economic integration between the two countries could play in Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 21:24 IST
High Commissioner of Sri Lanka with Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India Pramod Kumar Mishra. (Photo/Twitter: @MilindaMoragoda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing his ongoing dialogue with the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pramod Kumar Mishra, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in New Delhi Milinda Moragoda met with the former at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday. High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Milinda Moragoda thanked Mishra for the support India has extended to Sri Lanka in the context of the present economic crisis and updated him on the current developments in that regard, including the debt restructuring process.

The High Commissioner stressed the vital role economic integration between the two countries could play in Sri Lanka's economic recovery. The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister also recalled India's close civilizational links with its southern neighbour.

High Commissioner Moragoda also followed up with the Principal Secretary on a range of issues pertaining to the bilateral relationship that had been discussed during their last meeting in February. The matters discussed included further economic integration between Sri Lanka and India, enhancing Indian investments and tourism in Sri Lanka, ways and means to promote further bilateral trade, cooperation in the power and energy sector, and aspects relating to Rupee trade. A cabinet rank official, Mishra has been serving as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since September 2019.Joint Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office Ambassador Deepak Mittal and Sri Lanka's Deputy High Commissioner in New Delhi Niluka Kadurugamuwa also attended this meeting. (ANI)

