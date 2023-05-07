Left Menu

Japan's weather officials warn of landslides in Ishikawa after 6.2 magnitude quake

Ishikawa prefecture may experience landslides as a result of this week's huge 6.2 magnitude earthquake, Japanese weather officials said, according to NHK World.

  • Country:
  • Japan

Ishikawa prefecture may experience landslides as a result of this week's huge 6.2 magnitude earthquake, Japanese weather officials said, according to NHK World. Additionally, the Meteorological Agency has issued a warning that the prefecture could experience additional earthquakes for about a week. On the shore of the Sea of Japan is the city of Ishikawa.

An earthquake of magnitude struck 6.2 near the West coast of Honshu in Japan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The quake occurred at 2:42 p.m. on Friday (local time) at a depth of 8.7 kms. On Friday night, a 5.9-magnitude tremor was felt in its wake. In the city, the tremor was recorded as above 5. On Friday alone, 43 earthquakes measuring one or higher struck the Noto Peninsula. In the string of seismic occurrences that have taken place in the area since 2020, that number was the highest ever recorded, NHK World reported.

Suzu City and Noto Town have been given a heavy rain warning by the weather service. They claim that the rain could make landslides in the earthquake-affected areas more likely. 740 homes in the landslip caution zones of Suzu City have received evacuation orders. The population of such homes is about 1,630. 20 evacuation centres have also been set up by the city, reported NHK World.

On the shore of the Sea of Japan, Ishikawa Prefecture experienced long tremors that have the potential to shake tall buildings. The city of Suzu experienced class 3 tremors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

