US: Seven killed after car drives into crowd outside migrant shelter in Texas

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:14 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least seven people were killed and several others were injured after a driver crashed his vehicle into a group of people outside a shelter housing migrants and homeless people in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday, CNN reported citing authorities. According to authorities in Brownsville, Texas, they received a call at 8:30 am CT about a land rover that hit multiple people who were waiting at a bus stop across the street from the Ozanam Center, CNN reported. Ozanam Center is a non-profit homeless shelter that has been helping house migrants, as per the news report.

Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval said that seven people were killed and between four to six others were injured due to the crash, as per the CNN report. Sandoval further said that police believe those killed included migrants. While addressing a news conference, Martin Sandoval said that witnesses at the scene detained the driver until officers arrived at the spot. He said the driver of the vehicle received medical treatment and has been arrested on a reckless driving charge, as per the CNN report.

According to Martin Sandoval, it is "more than likely" that there will be other charges added. Police have not revealed the identity of the driver. Sandoval said the driver was a Hispanic man, as per the news report. Brownsville police are carrying out the investigation with the help of the Border Patrol.

Sandoval said that the authorities were still carrying out an investigation into whether the crash was intentional or accidental. According to him, witnesses have said they saw the car "lose control," as per the CNN report. He said that the immigrants live in the shelter while they wait for permanent housing. (ANI)

