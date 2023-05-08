Left Menu

Biden orders to lower US flags at half-mast to honor Allen shooting victims

Biden has ordered that the flag of the US shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds at all military posts and naval stations and on all naval vessels until sunset, May 11.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:16 IST
Biden orders to lower US flags at half-mast to honor Allen shooting victims
US President Joe Biden (Photo - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation honouring the victims of the shooting in Allen, Texas and ordered all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting. He has ordered that the flag of the US shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds at all military posts and naval stations and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the US until sunset, May 11 to honour the victims of the shooting in Allen.

Biden's decision came after eight people were killed and at least seven others were injured from the shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, CNN reported. Authorities in Allen responded to the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets. The police said that the gunman was killed by an Allen Police Department officer who was at the mall on an unrelated call. According to investigators, the shooter was working alone. "As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 11, 2023," US President Joe Biden said in the proclamation released by the White House.

He said the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all US embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities, naval vessels, and stations. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden again urged Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons and enacting universal background checks after the Texas shootout, according to a statement released by the White House.

"Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe," Biden said in a statement. He said that eight Americans, including children, were killed in Allen in the latest act of gun violence in the US. He further said, "Jill and I are praying for their families and for others critically injured, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously to save lives."

Biden said that an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon killed people in a shopping mall. Sharing details regarding the shooting in Texas, Biden said, "Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time. Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar." He further stated, "And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts. More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence."

In the statement, Biden said, "Since I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law and took two dozen executive actions to stem the tide of gun violence, we have made some progress." He stated that states were banning assault weapons and expanding red flag laws. However, they need more action to save lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023